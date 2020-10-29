Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) in a report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TRNO. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a sector outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Terreno Realty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.43.

NYSE TRNO opened at $57.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 0.66. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $64.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average of $55.27.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.83 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 40.76%. Equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 84.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 38.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,889,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,140 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,778,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,930,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,282,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,168,000 after purchasing an additional 278,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,511,000 after purchasing an additional 284,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,132,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,250,000 after purchasing an additional 396,857 shares in the last quarter.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

