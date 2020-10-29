Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TENB. ValuEngine lowered Tenable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on Tenable from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered Tenable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Tenable alerts:

NASDAQ TENB opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. Tenable has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average is $32.23.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 77,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,673,312.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,404.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 4,599,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $146,962,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,899,422 shares of company stock valued at $158,006,829. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after buying an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Tenable by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.