Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TENB. SunTrust Banks upgraded Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut Tenable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tenable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Tenable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

TENB opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.23. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.83. Tenable has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $42.39.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. On average, analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 77,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,673,312.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,404.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,520,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,471 shares in the company, valued at $42,895,425.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,899,422 shares of company stock worth $158,006,829. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA acquired a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter worth $3,890,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tenable by 42.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after buying an additional 106,836 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Tenable by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Tenable by 20.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 393,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after buying an additional 65,504 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Tenable by 279.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 58,278 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

