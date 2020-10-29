TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,218 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in TELUS by 100.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Veritas Investment Research raised TELUS to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on TELUS in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

Shares of TU stock opened at $17.02 on Thursday. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). TELUS had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.2169 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 80.91%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

