Telsey Advisory Group Increases Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $14.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UAA. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Under Armour from $5.00 to $9.91 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Under Armour from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. 140166 raised Under Armour from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Under Armour from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

NYSE:UAA opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.09. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Under Armour by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after buying an additional 154,279 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Under Armour by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 146,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 66,504 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Under Armour by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after buying an additional 819,142 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Under Armour by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

