Telenav (TNAV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Telenav had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $35.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.65 million. On average, analysts expect Telenav to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ TNAV opened at $3.92 on Thursday. Telenav has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $184.55 million, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.31.
Telenav Company Profile
Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Automotive and Mobile Navigation segments. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.
Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for Telenav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.