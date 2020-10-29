Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.90 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.24) target price on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) stock opened at €2.25 ($2.65) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion and a PE ratio of -56.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a 12 month low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a 12 month high of €2.92 ($3.44).

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

