Telefônica Brasil (VIV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Saturday

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) is scheduled to be announcing its 9/30/2020 earnings results before the market opens on Saturday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. On average, analysts expect Telefônica Brasil to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VIV opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.85. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59. Telefônica Brasil has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telefônica Brasil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

