Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko Sells 200 Shares

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total value of $72,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,382.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Teleflex stock opened at $335.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $353.80 and a 200-day moving average of $360.18. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $221.27 and a 52 week high of $409.27.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Teleflex by 62.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 678,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,106,000 after purchasing an additional 260,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Teleflex by 34.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,993,000 after purchasing an additional 138,415 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter worth $43,759,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 15.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 559,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $203,631,000 after purchasing an additional 76,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Teleflex by 356.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,796,000 after purchasing an additional 72,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.40.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

