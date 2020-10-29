Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko Sells 200 Shares

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total value of $72,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,382.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Teleflex stock opened at $335.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $353.80 and a 200-day moving average of $360.18. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $221.27 and a 52 week high of $409.27.
Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.40.
About Teleflex
Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.
Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.