Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $215.59.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $226.94 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $67.46 and a 1 year high of $253.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.69. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of -177.30 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total value of $7,378,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,503,726.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total transaction of $145,617.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,771.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,698 shares of company stock valued at $18,329,567. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 7,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

