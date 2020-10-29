Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Position Reduced by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 34.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,161 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Teladoc Health by 35.6% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 75.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total transaction of $7,378,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,503,726.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $161,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,698 shares of company stock valued at $18,329,567. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock opened at $226.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.46 and a 1 year high of $253.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of -177.30 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.59.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

