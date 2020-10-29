Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TNK. Bank of America lowered Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of TNK opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $314.67 million, a PE ratio of 1.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $26.92.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $184.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.46 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNK. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $8,777,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the second quarter worth approximately $6,344,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 152.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 720,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 435,252 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1,185.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 218,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 201,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. 28.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

