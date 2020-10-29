Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Teekay LNG Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE TGP opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $142.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.87%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. 27.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

