Ted Baker (LON:TED) Shares Gap Up to $111.60

Ted Baker plc (LON:TED)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $111.60, but opened at $115.50. Ted Baker shares last traded at $108.17, with a volume of 239,001 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 228.75 ($2.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 109.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 111.33.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

