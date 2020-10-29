Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$23.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TECK.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$17.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.90.

TECK.B stock opened at C$16.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$8.15 and a 52 week high of C$23.20.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

