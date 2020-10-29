Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. CSFB set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$17.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.90.

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$16.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.88. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.15 and a 12-month high of C$23.20.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

