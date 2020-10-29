Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given a C$22.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$22.00 target price on Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TECK.B. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, CSFB set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.90.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK.B opened at C$16.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.88. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.15 and a 1-year high of C$23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.