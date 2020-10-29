Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Lowered to $24.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 95.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.47.

NYSE TECK opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Teck Resources by 94,940.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 122.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

