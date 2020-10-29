Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to $23.50 at Raymond James

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $23.00 to $23.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

TECK has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.47.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.76%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 207,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 365,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 94,940.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 122.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.