Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at TD Securities

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TECK. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark lowered their target price on Teck Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.47.

TECK stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $17.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 25.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,740,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,281,000 after purchasing an additional 757,390 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 21.3% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 3,051,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,350,000 after purchasing an additional 536,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 164.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,833,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 7.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,069,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,529,000 after purchasing an additional 139,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 79.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,765,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 781,410 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

