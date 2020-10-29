Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Benchmark

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price cut by Benchmark from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities upgraded Teck Resources to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.47.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $17.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.037 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,636,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,716,000 after purchasing an additional 814,900 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 207,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 21.3% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 3,051,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,350,000 after acquiring an additional 536,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,597,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,233,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

