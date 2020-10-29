Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Given New $21.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.47.

NYSE TECK opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Teck Resources by 25.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,740,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,281,000 after buying an additional 757,390 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 21.3% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 3,051,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,350,000 after buying an additional 536,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Teck Resources by 164.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,833,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,520,000 after buying an additional 1,760,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Teck Resources by 7.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,069,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,529,000 after buying an additional 139,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Teck Resources by 79.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,765,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,492,000 after buying an additional 781,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

