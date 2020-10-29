TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
FTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.
NYSE FTI opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.42, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.07. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
TechnipFMC Company Profile
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.
