TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

NYSE FTI opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.42, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.07. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

