TD Securities Lowers Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$5.50

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 87.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC raised their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of CHR stock opened at C$2.94 on Tuesday. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$8.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.75. The company has a market cap of $475.89 million and a P/E ratio of 6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$184.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$185.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

