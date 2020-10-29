TD Securities Boosts Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) Price Target to C$22.00

Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$23.50 to C$26.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$19.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) stock opened at C$16.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.41. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Canfor Co. has a 12 month low of C$6.11 and a 12 month high of C$19.06.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

