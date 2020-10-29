Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) PT Raised to $1.70 at BMO Capital Markets

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1.60 to $1.70 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 91.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TGB. TD Securities boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.19.

Taseko Mines stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.34.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 63,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

