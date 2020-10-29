Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) PT Raised to C$1.70 at BMO Capital Markets

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TKO. TD Securities increased their price target on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.15 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

TSE:TKO opened at C$1.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.99, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $294.28 million and a PE ratio of -4.52. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.28 and a 52-week high of C$1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.90.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$106.01 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.49, for a total value of C$34,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$595,135.80. Also, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.49, for a total value of C$149,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,561,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,307,153.52. Insiders sold a total of 269,000 shares of company stock worth $409,150 over the last three months.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

