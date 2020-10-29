Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Raised to $24.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TPR. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.55.

NYSE TPR opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 12,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $198,204.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4,302.3% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,893 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 314.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 896.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,865 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 126.2% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

