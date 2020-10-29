Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Position Reduced by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,014 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 21,668 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Tapestry worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 10.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,686 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 43,149 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 41.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 237,114 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 68,970 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at $16,866,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 851,038 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $13,302,000 after buying an additional 45,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,846,841 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $192,267,000 after buying an additional 431,341 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Tapestry from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.55.

In other Tapestry news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 12,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $198,204.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. Tapestry Inc has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $30.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.14 million. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.