Tal Zvi Zaks Sells 15,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tal Zvi Zaks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 19th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $1,079,100.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $1,117,050.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $1,053,600.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 17,197 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $1,208,605.16.

On Monday, September 21st, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $1,346,000.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,034 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $1,255,330.44.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 26,467 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $1,487,445.40.

On Monday, August 31st, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 30,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $1,923,000.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $1,624,750.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $1,381,200.00.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $65.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a current ratio of 17.30. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $95.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The business had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. The firm’s revenue was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Moderna by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Moderna by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after buying an additional 19,952 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Moderna by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 179,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,726,000 after buying an additional 31,471 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

