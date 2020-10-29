TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded TAL Education Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on TAL Education Group from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.91.

TAL Education Group stock opened at $66.52 on Tuesday. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $41.24 and a 12 month high of $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6,658.66 and a beta of 0.15.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. TAL Education Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAL. AXA grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 817,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,562,000 after purchasing an additional 279,973 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $543,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,072,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,183,000 after purchasing an additional 470,704 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

