Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.20.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $71.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.55 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.52 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 21,805 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the period.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

