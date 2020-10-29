Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Sidoti

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) had its target price raised by Sidoti from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Systemax from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Get Systemax alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYX opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08. Systemax has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.24. Systemax had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Systemax will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Systemax by 0.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 845,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Systemax by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Systemax by 5.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 208,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Systemax by 1,723.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 129,984 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Systemax by 6.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.