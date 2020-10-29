Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Sidoti

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) had its target price raised by Sidoti from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Systemax from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE SYX opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08. Systemax has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.24. Systemax had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Systemax will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Systemax during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Systemax during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Systemax by 76.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Systemax during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Systemax during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

