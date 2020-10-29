Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Sidoti

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) had its target price raised by Sidoti from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Systemax from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st.
Shares of NYSE SYX opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08. Systemax has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.64.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Systemax during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Systemax during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Systemax by 76.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Systemax during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Systemax during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.
About Systemax
Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.
