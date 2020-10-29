Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Position Lessened by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 24,379,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,602,000 after purchasing an additional 703,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798,873 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,154,000 after acquiring an additional 620,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sysco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,914,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,965,000 after acquiring an additional 33,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,409,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,821,000 after acquiring an additional 129,492 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sysco from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sysco from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

In related news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $54.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.19, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.16. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. Sysco’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

