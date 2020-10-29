Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Position Boosted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. AXA grew its holdings in Sysco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 531,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,231,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sysco by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,965,000 after purchasing an additional 589,456 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Sysco by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 574.2% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYY opened at $54.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day moving average of $57.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.19, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Edward Jones raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

