Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) had its price objective boosted by Roth Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $304.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.85. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $14.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.59% and a negative net margin of 1,114.79%. The business had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $75,414.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 347,181 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,008.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $49,638.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 335,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,008.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,933 shares of company stock valued at $254,582. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 182,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 64,663 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 45,723 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 167.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 24,499 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.