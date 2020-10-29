SVA Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SVA Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 10.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 212.3% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth $70,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $26.50 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $188.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.58.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

