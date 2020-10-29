SVA Wealth Management LLC Purchases 463 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in Home Depot by 10.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 541,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $101,025,000 after purchasing an additional 53,394 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 72.9% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Home Depot by 9.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.13.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $269.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $279.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.02. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.