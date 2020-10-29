SVA Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,558 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.7% of SVA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $118.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.66 and a 200 day moving average of $119.66. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

