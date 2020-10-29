Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SRDX. Needham & Company LLC raised Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Get Surmodics alerts:

SRDX stock opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.97. Surmodics has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $518.39 million, a PE ratio of 68.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Surmodics had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $26.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Surmodics will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Surmodics news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 3,000 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Surmodics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Surmodics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 914,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.