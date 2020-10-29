SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Lowered to “Sell” at UBS Group

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 32.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPWR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SunPower from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SunPower from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on SunPower from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 810.41 and a beta of 2.22. SunPower has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $19.38.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.14. On average, analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $978,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,298,982.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $122,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,406.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,300. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,173,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,016 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 26.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,120,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after purchasing an additional 654,196 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 16.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 177,173 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the second quarter valued at $6,415,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

