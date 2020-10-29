SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.86.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $122,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,406.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $978,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,298,982.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,300. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SunPower by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in SunPower by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 810.41 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. SunPower has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. Equities analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

