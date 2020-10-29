Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Raised to $33.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price increased by research analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NOVA. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 106.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.