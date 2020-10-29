Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Downgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup to Neutral

Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SU. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. CIBC assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.62.
Shares of SU stock opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $34.56.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.
Read More: Insider Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.