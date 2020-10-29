Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Downgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup to Neutral

Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SU. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. CIBC assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.62.

Shares of SU stock opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $34.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3,061.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 108.5% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 33.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

