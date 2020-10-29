SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SUEZ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC cut shares of SUEZ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of SUEZ/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SUEZ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of SZEVY stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04. SUEZ/ADR has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $8.66.

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; and waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients.

