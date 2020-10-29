Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €70.00 by UBS Group

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) has been given a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €72.20 ($84.94).

Shares of ETR SAX opened at €62.10 ($73.06) on Tuesday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a fifty-two week high of €78.65 ($92.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 519.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €66.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is €62.56.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

