Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) (ETR:SAX) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.20 ($79.06) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €72.20 ($84.94).

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX.F) stock opened at €62.10 ($73.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a 52-week high of €78.65 ($92.53). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €66.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of €62.56.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

