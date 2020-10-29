Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 1,676 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 19.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 56.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.38.

APD opened at $272.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $296.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.83. The company has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $310.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

