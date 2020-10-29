Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 6,691 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 450.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.4% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,785,779,000 after acquiring an additional 929,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,565,183,000 after acquiring an additional 849,675 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,033,456 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $391,772,000 after acquiring an additional 558,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,622,797,000 after acquiring an additional 479,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,899,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.64.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal purchased 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $498.23 per share, with a total value of $216,730.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,485.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 212,654 shares of company stock valued at $110,671,595 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $505.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $311.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $525.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.18. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

